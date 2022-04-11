Does anyone know difference between what a coolant hose temperature is vs the actual coolant temperature?



I am unsure if my engine is hot, or if my gauge is inaccurate. I am using a mechanical temp gauge. My temp gauge reads 200, but the upper radiator hose is only 145 using an infrared thermometer (no airflow across the hose). Hot-side heater hose reads 160.



Thermostat is 180 degree and IS working. Coolant is full.