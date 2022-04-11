Fox Radiator hose temp vs true coolant temp

93CalypsoConvert

93CalypsoConvert

Active Member
Nov 26, 2020
106
39
38
42
Virginia
Does anyone know difference between what a coolant hose temperature is vs the actual coolant temperature?

I am unsure if my engine is hot, or if my gauge is inaccurate. I am using a mechanical temp gauge. My temp gauge reads 200, but the upper radiator hose is only 145 using an infrared thermometer (no airflow across the hose). Hot-side heater hose reads 160.

Thermostat is 180 degree and IS working. Coolant is full.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
21,933
7,764
203
polk county florida
Shoot the coolant through the radiator filler neck, the rubber hose will be alot cooler than actual coolant temp.
I used to have the volt readings at certain temp. degrees, I'll look tomorrow.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RekeHavoc
Electrical Coolant Temp Sender Relocation
Replies
10
Views
281
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
93CalypsoConvert
Electric radiator fan recommendations?
Replies
67
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
AbhorrentSpecies
Engine Coolant flow problems
Replies
23
Views
648
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
D
Thermostat Temperature
Replies
8
Views
314
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
G
Temperature gauge
Replies
3
Views
367
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom