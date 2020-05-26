Radiator Hoses and Pulleys on a 2000 v6 Mustang

T_Roberts

T_Roberts

New Member
Dec 8, 2019
15
1
3
20
South Carolina
I am trying to upgrade and enhance the look in the engine bay of my 2000 v6 mustang, unfortunately I do not see any places that sell reputable supplies or any supplies at all for my mustangs pulleys and hoses. I would like to either get a new under drive pulley for more power or just get a colored one just for the looks of it. I would also like either braided hoses or red hoses for all the accessible hoses in the engine bay. I would appreciate any advice on places that sell items such as these.
 

