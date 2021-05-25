Radio and wheel replacements

M

MVP1965

New Member
May 21, 2021
4
0
1
65
Konstanz
The 65 FB I just bought needs a new radio. any recommendations for a car in Germany?

Been looking at the minilite wheels but not sure if this is a better choice than the torq thrusts. I remember watching TA racing on the TV as a kid and I always liked the minilites on the Boss Mustangs. The car currently has magnum 500's but these look to me like the wheels on my parent's Galaxie from the day....

