Radio bezel

Why in the world would you want to do that? Not only are touch screens horrible interfaces for a radio(or anything else for driving a car where you need to be able to operate by feel...one of the reasons I don't like the Tesla Model 3)...you also destroy the whole feeling of a classic interior by adding one in. I understand if you want an updated radio...but if you are forced into a touchscreen, at least hide the thing behind a console door or something.