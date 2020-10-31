Electrical Radio capacitor

Scott7512

Scott7512

Active Member
May 19, 2015
120
6
38
54
Branchland WV
E9TZ-18832-A Radio capacitor
What is this and where would it mount?
My 93 has an odd radio reception problem. I can pick up stations pretty good until I turn the key to the run position then I can barely get any.
Radio is aftermarket, one wire alternator, msd ignition box and Accel coil.
I have checked the grounds and they are good.
I also put a job site in the car and it’s reception also dies when key is in run. It’s like there is a force field around the car.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Scott7512
Electrical Radio reception
Replies
4
Views
354
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Blown88GT
Blown88GT
M
Engine 93 Cobra loses spark>>>>
Replies
14
Views
535
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Monkeybutt2000
M
H
Accessories mode stays on without ignition switch in the vehicle 96 GT
Replies
0
Views
173
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
hatingthiscarlately
H
R
1966 Coupe Radio Wiring
Replies
0
Views
267
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
ReturnToHanger
R
N
Mach 460-tweeters not working when engine on
Replies
0
Views
92
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Neevee
N
Top Bottom