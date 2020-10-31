Scott7512
E9TZ-18832-A Radio capacitor
What is this and where would it mount?
My 93 has an odd radio reception problem. I can pick up stations pretty good until I turn the key to the run position then I can barely get any.
Radio is aftermarket, one wire alternator, msd ignition box and Accel coil.
I have checked the grounds and they are good.
I also put a job site in the car and it’s reception also dies when key is in run. It’s like there is a force field around the car.
