I need to know where i can get the radio cubby. if anyone has the whole bottom peice let me know. This is the peice i need mines cut up and doesnt hold a single din anymore.
1595376506938.png
 

If you want that to hold a single DIN stereo again you will need a replacement dash.

Years ago Car Toys ruined my dash in an '85 GT trying to replace the stereo. They "repaired" it bit it was never the same. I replaced the dash a few years later.
 
Wait the OEM dash wont hold a single din? I have seen it done before?
 
It will, but your opening looks too big to hold a single DIN stereo. Someone cut it out bigger. There was no cubby in the 79-86 dash like there is in the 87-93.
 
