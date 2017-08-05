Fox Raising Rear Of Foxbody

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
What little info on the page you may not get any lift unless your springs are sagging now.
What is your reason for considering them
 
If anything, I'd consider gas-assisted shocks. Raise, lower, at will, via an air hose Schrader valve, mount it on the rear license plate indent. Even put a valve inside the car, maybe, small compressor underhood, raise/lower while driving, mystify others! Even the friendly cop!

Sorry, I'm not usually this intent on sounding negative. Bad day at Black Rock......imp
 
karthief said:
What little info on the page you may not get any lift unless your springs are sagging now.
What is your reason for considering them
Drivers rear is 3/4" lower than Pass. rear.Tried hard rubber coil spring spacers.But even with car jacked up there's not enough space to install them.Tried a metal coil spring spreader.But not enough space to install. Someplace I read Fox bodies are known to have this condition.
 
I had them on my old Pathfinder and they worked awesome for towing and firming up the rear suspension in general. If you have some sag they will definitely take care of that.
 
wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Why not find out the reason for the sag?
Bad spring, replacement springs are not expensive
Bad bushings, again not expensive fix
Bent or broken mount, a little more money
I've only had 4 foxes that where complete, driving cars and none sagged, also a half dozon parts cars and none of those sagged
I've heard and have seen drag cars with air bag on one side because of lifing one tire but thats an axel twist thing.
 
Here is another question.Why do some fox bodies( Of the same year)( have in the rear) coil springs and some have leaf springs ?Example, you can find 1990 s with either/or.
 
Real time recon said:
Here is another question.Why do some fox bodies( Of the same year)( have in the rear) coil springs and some have leaf springs ?Example, you can find 1990 s with either/or.
No fox body has leaf springs. The term Fox body is synonymous w/ coils on all four corners. Show me an example of a 90's fox body w/ leaf springs, and I'll show you a car that is mistakenly labeled as a foxbody.

If you have one side lower on your car something is either worn out or broken. Mustangs get beat on and torque boxes fail. when the floor starts to tear where the mounts are, the chassis sags. If a control arm bushing is shot, the car doesn't sit right either. Lastly, the coils themselves just wear out. Typically the passenger side coil has had to deal w/ torque transfer it's whole life,....it wears differently than the driver's side. The axle tubes "pull" forward on the rear end..I've seen an 8.8 out of several mustangs where the axle tubes are so visibly bent forward that the rear had to have the tubes heated and pulled back to straight. When a tube pulls,...It preloads the chassis like a ladder bar does on a race car,...preload causes one side or the other to raise.

The reason that there is so much info out there about the car sagging on one side is because they are over 30 years old, and by nature have more than likely been beat on at sometime in the car's past. And the reasons for the above are all attributable to one of the three.

Lift up carpet, check that your torque boxes haven't started to tear out. Look at the floor mid point to be sure that a tear hasn't started there as well. Replace the control arms, or the bushings, change out the springs w/ new ones and install SF connectors if they are not there already.

For god sakes do not raise the car up w/ a stiff spring or a freakin airshock....It'll ride and handle like ass, all while looking stupid at the same time. The 70's are dead. Gabriel High-jackers died right along w/ N 50-15's, Boston,..and leisure suits with them.
 
madmike1157 said:
No fox body has leaf springs. The term Fox body is synonymous w/ coils on all four corners. Show me an example of a 90's fox body w/ leaf springs, and I'll show you a car that is mistakenly labeled as a foxbody.

If you have one side lower on your car something is either worn out or broken. Mustangs get beat on and torqueboxes fail. when the floor starts to tear where the mounts are, the chassis sags. If a control arm bushing is shot, the car doesn't sit right either. Lastly, the coils themselves just wear out. Typically the passenger side coil has had to deal w/ torque transfer it's whole life,....it wears differently than the driver's side.

The reason that there is so much info out there about the car sagging on one side is because they are over 30 years old, and by nature have more than likely been beat on at sometime in the car's past. And the reasons for the above are all attributable to one of the three.

Lift up carpet, check that your torque boxes haven't started to tear out. Look at the floor mid point to be sure that a tear hasn't started there as well. Replace the control arms, or the bushings, change out the springs w/ new ones and install SF connectors if they are not there already.

For god sakes do not raise the car up w/ a stiff spring or a freakin airshock....It'll ride and handle like ass, all while looking stupid at the same time. The 70's are dead. Gabriel High-jackers died right along w/ N 50-15's, Boston,..and leisure suits with them.
Then why do they sell them ? https://www.mustangdepot.com/OnLineCatalog/Suspension/leaf_springs.htm
 
Boston is dead? :fuss:
I think the 'fox body lean' is a product of an overweight merica, obesity is rampent.
I do agree with mike, age (not mikes but the cars age), worn and abuse along with poor wreck repair are the major causes.
Several stangs hang at a friends house and only one has the sag but thats only when 'tiny' sits in it.
 
Looks like you've found your most likely culprit.

I just want to add about the air shocks. Talk to someone who's been around classic mustang (with leaf springs) and he'll tell you about the broken shock mounts he's seen from some kid who put air shocks on to lift the back end. Those mounts never intended to support the weight of the car.
 
Yes the isolators should be on the top and bottoms. I know some have taken one out to add some extra drop but I wouldn't recommend that.
 
