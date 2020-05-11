Raising the car for Subframe connector welding (or other reasons).

I recall seeing a thread or post here of someone who built some wooden blocks to raise the Fox - they raised it pretty high - like 18+ inches.



They built blocks out of wood, but it wasn't just stacking up 2x6's or 2x8s to make a solid mass of wood. - I think they used 2x4s on their sides in a sort of crossing pattern that locked the wheels in place.



Does anyone happen to have that bookmarked? Or have other ideas? I can build some ramps out of 2x8s of course, though that would be pretty high. I figure I need the car 7-10 inches off the ground.