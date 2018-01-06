Rally-pac

WORTH

WORTH

15 Year Member
Nov 18, 2002
2,098
27
98
66
Cape Cod, Ma.
68.69.48.22
Gentlemen, haven't been here in quite a few years , only Mustang I have left is a '67 my brother bought from Aero on here 15 years or so ago. My father was restoring it when he passed last year so I'll probably get back to it if I live long enough. But to why I am here now, I am restomoding a '66 F-250 that will become an air ride F-100 4x4, and I want to put a Rally-Pac on it, but I want to replace the tac in it with an air pressure gauge, does anyone know what diameter the gauges are on the Rally-Pac. The one I was going to use has turned up missing, either I misplaced it in my shop, which is possible or somebody walked off with it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Noobz347

  • Sponsors(?)


T

Triton28

New Member
Jul 21, 2011
3
0
2
Worth, if you aren't using your tach I'm looking for one for my rally pac. I removed mine to have it repaired but it was lost in a fire. If you would like to sell your tach let me know!
Keith
 
WORTH

WORTH

15 Year Member
Nov 18, 2002
2,098
27
98
66
Cape Cod, Ma.
68.69.48.22
WORTH

WORTH

15 Year Member
Nov 18, 2002
2,098
27
98
66
Cape Cod, Ma.
68.69.48.22
Dusting off this old thread since Triton just got back to me. :sleep: I thought I was slow.

TOS did you ever get a measurement on the gauge size? Life slowed me down a bit again so a couple of weeks ago I got my boss to leave me off the schedule for a couple or 3 months since we're slow this time of year anyway. So I brought the '66 chassis in to hopefully make it air ride. I know it's a bit larger than a Stang, but if anyone is interested this is what I've done sofar.

At 66 this will probably be my last restoration, although my boys will probably do the Mustang at my shop if I manage to finish the pickup before I die.

This restomod is purely for fun. It started life as a 1966 F250 2wd , 300 L6 4speed. I sawed the frame off in front of the rear cab mount crossmember and spliced in the front of a 1979 F-100 4wd frame. Then where the frame straightens out behind the cab I cut it again and removed 11 inches, to make it a 116" wheelbase.
Now I'm fabricating a 4 link air ride for the rear from scratch. I got most of it done, I'm missing the rear shock mounts,( shocks are on the way), so I just moved to the front. Right now my shop is a mess again so I'll probably just clean the shop again today.
IMG_20191231_123735060.jpg
IMG_20191231_123747335.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: RaggedGT
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
6 1966 Rally Pac Clock Internals 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
C Interior and Upholstery Looking For Rally Pac Clock Knob 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
kerri65stang Working Original Ford Rally Pac Interior Exterior Parts 0
KaraKedi Rally Pac Tachometer Gauge Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
K 1965 Wiring Harness - High-Profile Rally-Pac Feed Engine and Power Adder 0
Similar threads
1966 Rally Pac Clock Internals
Interior and Upholstery Looking For Rally Pac Clock Knob
Working Original Ford Rally Pac
Rally Pac Tachometer Gauge
1965 Wiring Harness - High-Profile Rally-Pac Feed
Top Bottom