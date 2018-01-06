Dusting off this old thread since Triton just got back to me.I thought I was slow.TOS did you ever get a measurement on the gauge size? Life slowed me down a bit again so a couple of weeks ago I got my boss to leave me off the schedule for a couple or 3 months since we're slow this time of year anyway. So I brought the '66 chassis in to hopefully make it air ride. I know it's a bit larger than a Stang, but if anyone is interested this is what I've done sofar.At 66 this will probably be my last restoration, although my boys will probably do the Mustang at my shop if I manage to finish the pickup before I die.This restomod is purely for fun. It started life as a 1966 F250 2wd , 300 L6 4speed. I sawed the frame off in front of the rear cab mount crossmember and spliced in the front of a 1979 F-100 4wd frame. Then where the frame straightens out behind the cab I cut it again and removed 11 inches, to make it a 116" wheelbase.Now I'm fabricating a 4 link air ride for the rear from scratch. I got most of it done, I'm missing the rear shock mounts,( shocks are on the way), so I just moved to the front. Right now my shop is a mess again so I'll probably just clean the shop again today.