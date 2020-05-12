Engine Ran fine, cleaned throttle body, blows sweet white smoke now.

Driver460sz

Driver460sz

Member
Jan 14, 2019
36
18
18
41
New Hampshire
My car would died out once in a while when I can down to a roll. I heard it could be a dirty throttle body. So I pulled my throttle body, cleaned it, put a new gasket on and reinstalled. Now the car blows white smoke and runs terrible. What happened???? Did the EGR lossen up and that gasket find a leak, did something get by and create a block, did I lose a spark plug. It was a great running caer with just the one minor problem. Now I can't drive the thing.

Please help!

1986 Fox with the OG 302, 5.0, efi.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
jcgafford Ran Fine. And Now.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
B ran fine for one day, no fuel the next 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
R ran fine yesterday ... today, no. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
68GEETEE Ran fine this morning, now it hesitates Classic Mustang Specific Tech 22
ECU5.0 car ran fine...now it back fires Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
W Ran over tire on interstate, o2 sensor 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Diesel1277 Engine Started and ran for 10 seconds now won’t start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
M 04' (40th Anniversary V6) New Battery, Tune-Up, Ran Great... Now No Power Or Communication With Comp. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
G Transmission not working after I was ran off the road 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
9 Steepest gear ratio ever ran? (i run 4.56) Anyone try 4.88? 5.71? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
93silverlx50 Car Ran Great, Stumbled, Backfired And Died Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
S Ran Engines Codes. Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
B New Engine Started And Ran But Won't Run Now Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
jetmech807 Ran Out Of Talent..... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 21
Jarrod Replacing Rotors... Ran Into A Problem. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
90lxwhite Engine H/c/i Guys What Kind Of Issues Ran Into On Install? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
MY 85 GT Ran Codes Now What.. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
T 1994 5.0 Ran Yesterday Wont Start Today 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Seclusioned Ran My Car On The Track Today... Not Happy! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 25
LarsD Finally Ran My 91 At The Track Last Night With The New Setup 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
R Anybody Ran A Frpp Water Pump And Had It Crap Out On Them? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Jarred Capp NEED A VIN RAN ASAP! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
4Jenna Ran the Car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
J 94 mustang 5.0 idles as if it has big cam after warmed up and dies. Anyone ran into this? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
stangman16 haven't ran engine in a while ..? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
O 2000 gt ran really rough then died. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
musclemustangcb Has anyone ran a vortech v2 s trim on their 2v? Pros/cons? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
ReefBlueHatch Has Anyone Ran a Comp Xe270hr-14? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
M No ground on TPS sensor (ran new ground and fixed it) more problems!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
03_TrueBlue_GT Has anyone ran or currently using these? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 22
L hard times starting after ran out of gas Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
M Need help, I've ran out of ideas.. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
D DAMN RAN OVER SOMETHING ON THE INTERSTATE :( 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
LarsD Ran Seafoam through my hatch 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
johnnyt03gt ran over a plastic bag 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 19
MY 85 GT Ran the 87 GT convertible at the track... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
MY 85 GT Ok Ran the CBT and got some codes too? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
dsinka01 Who has ran into this problem???? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
302fordracer ran my car tonight for the first time 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
9 carfax? anyone have a car fax? i need my cobra ran. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
9 carfax? anyone have a car fax? i need my cobra ran. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
0 Ran at the Track! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
B Finally ran the stang today!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
red ink what music if you ran from the cops 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 42
91StangGT5.0 Ran Codes on my 91 GT and got only 10, 11, and 85? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Vinyl66 Ran a new best this weekend! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
D ran codes to see what's up. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
S ran koeo tests today Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Ran at baytown last friday... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
C Master cylinder ran dry. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom