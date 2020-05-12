My car would died out once in a while when I can down to a roll. I heard it could be a dirty throttle body. So I pulled my throttle body, cleaned it, put a new gasket on and reinstalled. Now the car blows white smoke and runs terrible. What happened???? Did the EGR lossen up and that gasket find a leak, did something get by and create a block, did I lose a spark plug. It was a great running caer with just the one minor problem. Now I can't drive the thing.



Please help!



1986 Fox with the OG 302, 5.0, efi.