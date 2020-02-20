Ran over tire on interstate, o2 sensor

Couple days ago I was driving and once I switched lanes there was an random tire in the road. Needless to say I ran over it and damaged the rear o2 sensor extension, the car has lth. I get the frustrating check engine light and a orange wrench light. I assumed a shortage due to the severed connection to the o2 sensor. I’ve disconnected the battery to reset the pcm. Haven’t checked the fuses yet, maybe they got blown. Any ideas on how I should go about fixing this?



I get the codes:

P1000

P0645

P0446

P0443

P0155

P0135

P0020

P0010