Ran over tire on interstate, o2 sensor

Oct 25, 2019
Couple days ago I was driving and once I switched lanes there was an random tire in the road. Needless to say I ran over it and damaged the rear o2 sensor extension, the car has lth. I get the frustrating check engine light and a orange wrench light. I assumed a shortage due to the severed connection to the o2 sensor. I’ve disconnected the battery to reset the pcm. Haven’t checked the fuses yet, maybe they got blown. Any ideas on how I should go about fixing this?

I get the codes:
P1000
P0645
P0446
P0443
P0155
P0135
P0020
P0010
 

