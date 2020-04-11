Rancho GT-III, Foxbody Mustang Swaybar Parts

Hi there, I’m new here. Can anyone identify these sway bars? I got them with my 1985 GT that I’ve had for years. They were supposed to be aftermarket sway bars for the fox body. There are no spherical end link connections on the ends, and that bar is 1.25”. The other one with the brackets is 24mm or .94”. The brackets have a stamp on them that says RANCHO 602123. I googled the that number and came up with nothing. Thanks! Here’s a couple pics.


UPDATE:
I found out these were from Rancho road racing kits made back in the ‘80s. If anyone knows where I can find the rest of the parts, please contact me. I am going to look around to see if they are in a box somewhere, but I don’t remember seeing any end links like I saw in the G-body advertisement I found, nor do I have the inner brackets for the rear.

E11574BA-9ACB-489D-96BD-7C1FB826CA2B.jpeg
 

Woohoo! I found more parts. Looks like I have the front sway bar connectors, the rear bar mounts on the axle, and part of the front mounts. Now if I can just find someone with the instructions. I also found I have ‘93 spindles with 11” brakes to put on as well.
 

