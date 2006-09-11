Randalls Rack and pinion steering

concreteman said:I have it as well although I don't have my engine in yet, but sofar clearance doesn't appear to be an issue with my 351W, install was a breeze, and if you get a chance check out the latest issue of Mustangs and FOrds, they have a great write up on it.
bnickel said:hey John, how is the car coming anyway? haven't seen any updates recently
yeloxr7 said:Stock 351W exhaust manifolds?
I haven't, but I talked to Randy himself earlier this summer and that was the one he recommended to use.truck90278 said:Has anyone installed the Flaming River tild steering column with the Randall Rack?
concreteman said:Well lets see, paintshop dropped the motor and bent the crank on the stroker kit, so now we are starting over on their dime. Friday I am going to reorder a new block and decide what stroker I'm going to put in, figured since I was back at square one I might as well go a little bigger then before. Originally had a 392, but I have decided to go with either a 408 or a 427W now. So, I am hoping to have it finished up around November now, fall time is when work starts slowing down for me anyway so I'll have more time to finish it up.
concreteman said:Well lets see, paintshop dropped the motor and bent the crank on the stroker kit, so now we are starting over on their dime. Friday I am going to reorder a new block and decide what stroker I'm going to put in, figured since I was back at square one I might as well go a little bigger then before. Originally had a 392, but I have decided to go with either a 408 or a 427W now. So, I am hoping to have it finished up around November now, fall time is when work starts slowing down for me anyway so I'll have more time to finish it up.
I know this is a shot in the dark, but do you still happen to have the install for this? I'm having a heck of a time removing my rack.I have experience with the Randall rack, I am using it.
see the install here:
http://www.thefroginator.co.uk/index.php?folder=/022-Pictures/02-during/03-rackpinion/
It's worth the money