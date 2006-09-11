Randalls Rack and pinion steering

i haven't done the conversion yet but that's the one i plan on using. i've done a ton of research on the different racks and randalls is the next best thing to a TCP rack for a bunch less money and it's also rebuildable by any local axle/steering rebuild shop since it's based on a production car rack. randall's also has the best header/exhaust clearance of any of the racks possibly even better than the TCP rack but i haven't been able to confirm this. i can definitely tell you to stay away from the Flaming River rack kits, nobody that i no of has been able to get one installed properly, especially with any type of header, and the bump steer problems are atrocious. if money is no object then the TCP rack is probably the best one out there but if you're like most of the rest of the us around here the price of the TCP rack is a bitter pill to swallow and the randall's rack is the next best alternative, or in some cases possibly even better.