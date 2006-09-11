Randalls Rack and pinion steering

B

bnickel

Founding Member
Aug 21, 2002
5,640
2
77
i haven't done the conversion yet but that's the one i plan on using. i've done a ton of research on the different racks and randalls is the next best thing to a TCP rack for a bunch less money and it's also rebuildable by any local axle/steering rebuild shop since it's based on a production car rack. randall's also has the best header/exhaust clearance of any of the racks possibly even better than the TCP rack but i haven't been able to confirm this. i can definitely tell you to stay away from the Flaming River rack kits, nobody that i no of has been able to get one installed properly, especially with any type of header, and the bump steer problems are atrocious. if money is no object then the TCP rack is probably the best one out there but if you're like most of the rest of the us around here the price of the TCP rack is a bitter pill to swallow and the randall's rack is the next best alternative, or in some cases possibly even better.
 
D

deadonarrival

Member
Dec 5, 2003
37
0
6
I do not have direct experince with this product however I did look it over quite a bit at Reen's shop. He had the blue fastback up on the lift and you could really look over the product. Workmanship and fit of this product is excellent. Pete said it was a snap to install and actually went in as easily as promised, which usually doesn't happen with aftermarket parts.
 
concreteman

concreteman

New Member
May 7, 2005
21
0
0
I have it as well although I don't have my engine in yet, but sofar clearance doesn't appear to be an issue with my 351W, install was a breeze, and if you get a chance check out the latest issue of Mustangs and FOrds, they have a great write up on it.:nice:
 
Stangninjak

Stangninjak

Member
Apr 16, 2004
324
2
19
I will be getting one soon myself. I know I was waiting on Randall to give the ok on a test he was doing for 65's wih a Z bar clutch setup. The Mustang and Ford writeup is a very well written article about his product.

I have done a lot of research, and the Randall product was the one I settled on. Now I just need to order :) and set aside some shop time !
 
yeloxr7

yeloxr7

Member
Apr 18, 2005
429
0
16
concreteman said:
I have it as well although I don't have my engine in yet, but sofar clearance doesn't appear to be an issue with my 351W, install was a breeze, and if you get a chance check out the latest issue of Mustangs and FOrds, they have a great write up on it.:nice:
Click to expand...

Stock 351W exhaust manifolds?
 
6

66Runt

Member
Jun 11, 2005
680
2
18
Got about 1,500 miles on mine. Works great

Even managed to get it to work with standard clutch linkage. You can see some pictures on the web page in my signature. I need to add a page for the write up. Maybe I'll work on that next week.

The steering will be much quicker than stock, and the turning radius will increase. My turning radius measures 43' (the same as an extended cab Ranger according to Edmunds.com). I'd suggest making sure your front end is in excellent shape, and keep to the stock size steering wheel.

Good luck!
 
concreteman

concreteman

New Member
May 7, 2005
21
0
0
bnickel said:
hey John, how is the car coming anyway? haven't seen any updates recently
Click to expand...

:nonono: Well lets see, paintshop dropped the motor and bent the crank on the stroker kit, so now we are starting over on their dime. Friday I am going to reorder a new block and decide what stroker I'm going to put in, figured since I was back at square one I might as well go a little bigger then before. Originally had a 392, but I have decided to go with either a 408 or a 427W now. So, I am hoping to have it finished up around November now, fall time is when work starts slowing down for me anyway so I'll have more time to finish it up.
 
concreteman

concreteman

New Member
May 7, 2005
21
0
0
yeloxr7 said:
Stock 351W exhaust manifolds?
Click to expand...

The Randalls clears most all headers, but you should check with the header manufacturer to make sure, shortys and mid-lenghts are usually no problem, I talked to
http://www.fordpowertrain.com/FPAindex/headers1.htm
these guys and they guarantee that their long headers will work with the Randalls Rack. They are a bit pricey, but if you want longs, its nice knowing everything will fit.
 
B

bnickel

Founding Member
Aug 21, 2002
5,640
2
77
concreteman said:
:nonono: Well lets see, paintshop dropped the motor and bent the crank on the stroker kit, so now we are starting over on their dime. Friday I am going to reorder a new block and decide what stroker I'm going to put in, figured since I was back at square one I might as well go a little bigger then before. Originally had a 392, but I have decided to go with either a 408 or a 427W now. So, I am hoping to have it finished up around November now, fall time is when work starts slowing down for me anyway so I'll have more time to finish it up.
Click to expand...


oh man i would so pissed...glad to hear they are at least going to step up and fix it.
 
