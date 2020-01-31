So this morning i started my car and let it warm up for ten minutes and left to the store and i was sitting in my car and it was idling normally and out of know where it got a check engine light and had a very rough idle and after a minute or so the idle went back to normal and the check engine light went away. About two minutes later it did the same thing and died. then I started it and it did the same thing right away, i drove it home and half way their the check engine light went away and was running good again. Do any of you guys know why the car could be doing this or what’s causing it ?