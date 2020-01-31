Fox Random check engine and idle?!

Kyler91lx

Kyler91lx

New Member
Jan 30, 2020
scottsdale az
So this morning i started my car and let it warm up for ten minutes and left to the store and i was sitting in my car and it was idling normally and out of know where it got a check engine light and had a very rough idle and after a minute or so the idle went back to normal and the check engine light went away. About two minutes later it did the same thing and died. then I started it and it did the same thing right away, i drove it home and half way their the check engine light went away and was running good again. Do any of you guys know why the car could be doing this or what’s causing it ?
 

John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

5 Year Member
Jun 28, 2013
Maryland
Nab one of these code readers and see what is stored in the memory. It comes with a little book to give some sense of diagnosis based on the info it gives you. There's another way to get the codes without the tool, but the tool is pretty cheap and handy if you have Foxbody with EEC-IV computer

View: https://www.amazon.com/INNOVA-3145-Ford-Digital-Reader/dp/B000EW0KHW/ref=asc_df_B000EW0KHW/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=312158556601&hvpos=1o4&hvnetw=g&hvrand=8798926599665824810&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9007881&hvtargid=aud-801381245258:pla-434264198620&psc=1
 
