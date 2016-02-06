Rare 1967 Mustang Emblem "sports Sprint"

Greetings !
Well, it did have a SS sticker on the Air Filter, but I took it off after the mechanic told me it was bogus, haha. I was told by the seller that was, indeed, very rare. However, I quickly realized he doesn't know that much about the car...apparently, neither did the mechanic. I hope I didn't just scrape off a $100 sticker, haha. I don't have badges like the ones you put on display though, but the car has been completely redone, so maybe the previous owners didn't realize the value in keeping them.
Greetings !
I have a pretty rare 1967 Mustang GT 390 4spd Coupe, deluxe interior, deluxe exterior that has ORIGINAL SPORTS SPRINT badges on it, desperately trying to find one or 2 more. Help? Advice?
Thanks !