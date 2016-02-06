Rare 1967 Mustang Emblem "sports Sprint"

Bill Dahlin

Feb 6, 2016
Greetings !
I have a pretty rare 1967 Mustang GT 390 4spd Coupe, deluxe interior, deluxe exterior that has ORIGINAL SPORTS SPRINT badges on it, desperately trying to find one or 2 more. Help? Advice?
Thanks !
 

Attachments

  • IMG_8332.JPG
    IMG_8332.JPG
    75.9 KB · Views: 325
  • hiofckc.jpg
    hiofckc.jpg
    73.1 KB · Views: 397

Nathaniel Donnelly

Nathaniel Donnelly

Feb 9, 2016
San Diego
as far as I know, YES< your could have had the Sports sprint option ! it was very rare ! does it have Sports Sprint badges on it? you can email direct at [email protected] Bill
Well, it did have a SS sticker on the Air Filter, but I took it off after the mechanic told me it was bogus, haha. I was told by the seller that was, indeed, very rare. However, I quickly realized he doesn't know that much about the car...apparently, neither did the mechanic. I hope I didn't just scrape off a $100 sticker, haha. I don't have badges like the ones you put on display though, but the car has been completely redone, so maybe the previous owners didn't realize the value in keeping them.
 
Bill Dahlin

Feb 6, 2016
yes, I have found that most people took off the badges, and you can get your air cleaner decal , there is a lot of them on ebay, reproductions.
 
horse sence

horse sence

That $5 hooker turn out to be a guy
Nov 29, 1999
I restored a 67 coupe sprint with a 289 2 V for my cousin,he is the original owner .It did not have badges just the sprint decal on the air cleaner .Where are the badges located in the car .
 
Mluck

Feb 9, 2022
Savage,mn
Greetings !
I have a pretty rare 1967 Mustang GT 390 4spd Coupe, deluxe interior, deluxe exterior that has ORIGINAL SPORTS SPRINT badges on it, desperately trying to find one or 2 more. Help? Advice?
Thanks !
I have two that has never been on a car…I’m thinking about using them where the GTA emblem goes…just thinking.
 

Attachments

  • 114FA7F0-9626-4F70-B57F-236D0EC44766.jpeg
    114FA7F0-9626-4F70-B57F-236D0EC44766.jpeg
    301.2 KB · Views: 0
