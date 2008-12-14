Rare 1989 Almond Coupe? Only 500 Produced? How Many Coupes?

91svtcoupe
New Member
-
- Jun 25, 2008
-
- 24
-
- 3
-
- 1
Was doing some searching on the color of the 1989 Coupe I picked up...turns out its called Almond..Paint code V6. It has been repainted they got it close. Too bad the Tan interior was dyed Black. Anyone know How Many Coupes were produced in this color?
Information I found:
1989 Mustang Production Numbers by Color
ColorQuantityBlack 12,500
Dark Gray Metallic 5,042
Light Gray 1,271
Medium Scarlet 9,765
Cabernet Red 12,094
Medium Shadow Blue 2,090
Bright Red 5,887
Deep Shadow Blue 8,059
Bright Regatta Blue 7,026
Almond 500
Mimosa Yellow 13,970
Oxford White 26,367
here is another one I found....
Information I found:
1989 Mustang Production Numbers by Color
ColorQuantityBlack 12,500
Dark Gray Metallic 5,042
Light Gray 1,271
Medium Scarlet 9,765
Cabernet Red 12,094
Medium Shadow Blue 2,090
Bright Red 5,887
Deep Shadow Blue 8,059
Bright Regatta Blue 7,026
Almond 500
Mimosa Yellow 13,970
Oxford White 26,367
here is another one I found....
Attachments
-
84.2 KB Views: 567
-
84.5 KB Views: 428
-
90.7 KB Views: 765
-
87.6 KB Views: 264
-
85.5 KB Views: 770
-
95 KB Views: 118
-
66.5 KB Views: 82
-
55.1 KB Views: 138