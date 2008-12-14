Rare 1989 Almond Coupe? Only 500 Produced? How Many Coupes?

Was doing some searching on the color of the 1989 Coupe I picked up...turns out its called Almond..Paint code V6. It has been repainted they got it close. Too bad the Tan interior was dyed Black. Anyone know How Many Coupes were produced in this color?

Information I found:

1989 Mustang Production Numbers by Color

ColorQuantityBlack 12,500
Dark Gray Metallic 5,042
Light Gray 1,271
Medium Scarlet 9,765
Cabernet Red 12,094
Medium Shadow Blue 2,090
Bright Red 5,887
Deep Shadow Blue 8,059
Bright Regatta Blue 7,026
Almond 500
Mimosa Yellow 13,970
Oxford White 26,367


100_2912.jpg


100_2911.jpg


100_2898.jpg


100_2899.jpg



100_2909.jpg


100_2913.jpg




here is another one I found....

beigehatchf.jpg


P4110002.jpg
 

According to the Fox Body Mustang Recognition Guide 1979-1993, one of two books every Fox owner should have in their library, there were 137 5.0 LX coupes in Almond built in 1989.

That's almost as rare as a 1993 Saleen. :D
 
According to the Fox Body Mustang Recognition Guide 1979-1993, one of two books every Fox owner should have in their library, there were 137 5.0 LX coupes in Almond built in 1989.

That's almost as rare as a 1993 Saleen. :D
Yea - I hate you :mad:
I drool every time I see your car and I hate always changing shirts!
 
Mine is a tan color which looks darker than those. pretty sure it is original paint. I will have to look up the paint code on it.
 
