Rare 1989 Almond Coupe? Only 500 Produced? How Many Coupes?

1989 Mustang Production Numbers by Color

here is another one I found....

Was doing some searching on the color of the 1989 Coupe I picked up...turns out its called Almond..Paint code V6. It has been repainted they got it close. Too bad the Tan interior was dyed Black. Anyone know How Many Coupes were produced in this color?ColorQuantityBlack 12,500Dark Gray Metallic 5,042Light Gray 1,271Medium Scarlet 9,765Cabernet Red 12,094Medium Shadow Blue 2,090Bright Red 5,887Deep Shadow Blue 8,059Bright Regatta Blue 7,026Almond 500Mimosa Yellow 13,970Oxford White 26,367