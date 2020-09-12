Interior and Upholstery Rare Parts

I'm wondering if someone can help me find some very rare parts for my 83 GLX Convertible
Part #1 The GLX logo that matches the word Mustang on the driver's side of the trunk lid.
Part #2 The triangular plastic piece that covers the hole in the A pillar that the driver's seat belt passes through
I've searched the aftermarket like LMR, CJPony and others, E-Bay and other similar reseller websites for the parts and they are simply not available

20181109_171638.jpg 20181109_172030.jpg
 

