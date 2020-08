I have an 07 Shelby gt with cams, long tubes, and installed a borla axle back. It has aftermarket cats and had a mid muffler. I had the mid muffler deleted and now it’s raspy. I have read that an x pipe will still make it raspy but didn’t know if adding an H pipe in there will give it the deep tone it had before. I’m new to mustangs and had an f body for years. Thanks in advance.