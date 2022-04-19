Engine Raw fuel out tail pipe/Codes 42 and 92

Hello. I actually have a 5.0 in a 68 Ford F100 that I put a mustang fuel injection setup in. It has been quite a journey getting it to this point however I’m having an issue with it starting, and it is running rich. It doesn’t hold pressure at the fuel rail so I have to cycle the ignition to build pressure before I start it. Then as it warms up while running it starts putting gas out of the exhaust pipes enough to make the floor wet. I only have codes 42 and 92 when I do a KOER. When I do a cylinder cutout then the first round it is cyl’s 7,6,5,3. Second round is 6,5,3,1, and 7. Third round is 8,7,6,5,4,3,2, and 1. I used a Ron Francis wiring kit. I bought all new sensors, a reman AL9 ecm, and I’m running a factory fpr. The motor itself has 27,000 miles on it. I bought it remanned from Surefire 4 years ago. It had a 3 year warranty and waited until the warranty was out because I wanted to change heads. It’s an early model 302, and I couldn’t afford to change heads, but I did have to swap the cam out to get the right firing order. It has a 351W flat tappet RV cam. I’ve got a video of it running if that would help anyone. I’m at a loss and desperately need help. Thank you.
 

