For Sale Raxiom Halo LED Tail Lights (Smoked) - Ford Mustang (2015-2020) - Tulsa, OK $350

Jul 30, 2020
Tulsa, OK
Hello all,

Got a pair of lightly used (was on my car for just about 4 months) Raxiom tail lights.

MustangLights.jpg



They also have the sequential turn signals as well! Let me know if anyone has any other questions.

Side note: here is a link with more information and pictures.
www.americanmuscle.com

Raxiom Mustang Halo LED Tail Lights - Smoked 393827 (15-20 All)

FREE SHIPPING! Halo LED Tails. Ford did an excellent job with the sculpted tri-bar styling of the 2015-2020 Mustang's factory tail lights, but sometimes you wan
www.americanmuscle.com www.americanmuscle.com
 

