Raxiom Mustang Halo LED Tail Lights - Smoked 393827 (15-20 All) FREE SHIPPING! Halo LED Tails. Ford did an excellent job with the sculpted tri-bar styling of the 2015-2020 Mustang's factory tail lights, but sometimes you wan

Hello all,Got a pair of lightly used (was on my car for just about 4 months) Raxiom tail lights.They also have the sequential turn signals as well! Let me know if anyone has any other questions.Side note: here is a link with more information and pictures.