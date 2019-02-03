RCI Headers for early Mustangs...

I'm sure that everyone knows that RCI makes custom headers for 1965 - 1973 Mustangs, with the 289, 302 or 351W engine.

But did you know that for folks that want to swap in the 429/460 Big Block engine, we have that covered too (for 1967 - 1973).

thumbnail (1).jpg

Passenger side

thumbnail.jpg

Driver's side.

The big open area between the first and second primary tubes are designed to go around the motor mounts on the 429/460 engines. 1 7/8" or 2" primaries, your choice...
 

head3_zpsabynx3bh.jpg

Although this photo is of a Mid Length 429/460 Header for a FOX chassis car (the engine is sitting on the floor on it's nose, I tilted it 90-degrees), you can see how these Big Block headers have to snake around the engine mounts and the starter and some other chassis/suspension components. It gets kind of tight in there, but it fits (this is a 2" primary, 3 1/2" collector). If the customer is using a front motor plate instead of standard motor mounts, the number one primary tubes sweep back like most Small Block headers...
 
Saberdemon

Member
Mar 12, 2020
18
1
13
Maryland
Here is an example of their high quality work. Notice how the passenger side collector angles to far towards the drivers side? This does not even bring into account that these headers hit the frame on the passenger side so bad on tube 3 that the front of the header flange was still over a 1/2” from the head. Oh, and that was on my custom 70 mustang as well as a buddies bone stock 1969 mustang with a 351w. But I was told quite clearly that the problem was not their headers, it was the cars themselves. Because they are 50 years old And RCI does not make mistakes. Buy at your own risk.


7F844B88-86C8-464A-B63D-6DA444C4C1A4.jpeg

62A9560B-8462-41A2-B26D-1F4D04D26D7D.jpeg
 
