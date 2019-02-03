RCI Headers for early Mustangs...

geoklass
Site Sponsor
-
Sep 3, 2018
-
- 78
-
- 30
-
- 28
-
- 80
I'm sure that everyone knows that RCI makes custom headers for 1965 - 1973 Mustangs, with the 289, 302 or 351W engine.
But did you know that for folks that want to swap in the 429/460 Big Block engine, we have that covered too (for 1967 - 1973).
Passenger side
Driver's side.
The big open area between the first and second primary tubes are designed to go around the motor mounts on the 429/460 engines. 1 7/8" or 2" primaries, your choice...
