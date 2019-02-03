RCI Headers for early Mustangs...

Here is an example of their high quality work. Notice how the passenger side collector angles to far towards the drivers side? This does not even bring into account that these headers hit the frame on the passenger side so bad on tube 3 that the front of the header flange was still over a 1/2” from the head. Oh, and that was on my custom 70 mustang as well as a buddies bone stock 1969 mustang with a 351w. But I was told quite clearly that the problem was not their headers, it was the cars themselves. Because they are 50 years old And RCI does not make mistakes. Buy at your own risk.