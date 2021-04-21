Rdub6’s F150 thread

So, some things are changing with my ‘02.My daughter will be taking that over once she passes her road rest, and I am in the process of buying an ‘18 F150 2.7 Ecoboost. My first venture into turbo territory, but it’s a nice truck!! Fingers crossed. I will miss the v8 exhaust note for sure.The ‘02 will now get my full attention to make sure all the stupid things that I deal with, are fixed for her...... starting with my sinking brake pedal (master cylinder is already on the way). I also need to get the parking brake back in order, as most of the components were rusted so I just disconnected it and threw out the crappy springs.I’ll give the headlights the restoration they need so she can see at night, and maybe I’ll finally put in the tailgate assist shock I’ve always wanted to do, but never did. I’ll replace the broken/ missing center cap on the left rear wheel, and maybe I’ll address the failing clear coat on the A.R.E. tonneau cover. ....... and yeah, we still need to fix the leaking rear glass.In my head, she’ll drive it for a year or so, and by then the Fox will be somewhat where I want it (maybe), and I will start on this as my next resto project. I bought this truck new 19 years ago......and I won’t be letting go of it that easy!Here it is: