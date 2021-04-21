Rdub6’s F150 thread

7991LXnSHO
10 Year Member
-
- Sep 1, 2010
-
- 4,776
-
- 1,376
-
- 184
@Rdub6 I got your own thread started. Corvair rear glass is a bigger and different PITA than on an 02 F150.
“I don’t know if I’m in the right spot..... but here goes.
Im about to try to replace the seal around the rear glass in my ‘02 F150. They all seem to leak there, and mine has been for a while. So before the floor gets worse with more rust, the window needs some attention.
Just wondering if anyone has done this, and if they have any tips or tricks to make it go as smooth as possible?”
“I don’t know if I’m in the right spot..... but here goes.
Im about to try to replace the seal around the rear glass in my ‘02 F150. They all seem to leak there, and mine has been for a while. So before the floor gets worse with more rust, the window needs some attention.
Just wondering if anyone has done this, and if they have any tips or tricks to make it go as smooth as possible?”