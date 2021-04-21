Rdub6’s F150 thread

@Rdub6 I got your own thread started. Corvair rear glass is a bigger and different PITA than on an 02 F150.

“I don’t know if I’m in the right spot..... but here goes.
Im about to try to replace the seal around the rear glass in my ‘02 F150. They all seem to leak there, and mine has been for a while. So before the floor gets worse with more rust, the window needs some attention.
Just wondering if anyone has done this, and if they have any tips or tricks to make it go as smooth as possible?”
 

General karthief said:
The window is set in a rubber gasket right?
OEM I believe it was butyl tape. Whatever they used didn’t hold up well. I’ve seen videos of guys putting them back with the tape, and also the 3M stuff in the tube.
After some interior parts come out, it ust unbolts...... clean off the old crap...... new stuff on, and bolt back in (similar to our 1/4 glass). Or so it seems that easy.
I already have a roll of butyl, so I’m going to go with that first.
 
So, some things are changing with my ‘02.
My daughter will be taking that over once she passes her road rest, and I am in the process of buying an ‘18 F150 2.7 Ecoboost. My first venture into turbo territory, but it’s a nice truck!! Fingers crossed. I will miss the v8 exhaust note for sure.
The ‘02 will now get my full attention to make sure all the stupid things that I deal with, are fixed for her...... starting with my sinking brake pedal (master cylinder is already on the way). I also need to get the parking brake back in order, as most of the components were rusted so I just disconnected it and threw out the crappy springs.
I’ll give the headlights the restoration they need so she can see at night, and maybe I’ll finally put in the tailgate assist shock I’ve always wanted to do, but never did. I’ll replace the broken/ missing center cap on the left rear wheel, and maybe I’ll address the failing clear coat on the A.R.E. tonneau cover. ....... and yeah, we still need to fix the leaking rear glass.
In my head, she’ll drive it for a year or so, and by then the Fox will be somewhat where I want it (maybe), and I will start on this as my next resto project. I bought this truck new 19 years ago......and I won’t be letting go of it that easy!
Here it is:
B6C1C108-3980-4AB4-94BC-C7D57C4F3935.jpeg
 
Rdub6 said:
So, some things are changing with my ‘02.
My daughter will be taking that over once she passes her road rest, and I am in the process of buying an ‘18 F150 2.7 Ecoboost. My first venture into turbo territory, but it’s a nice truck!! Fingers crossed. I will miss the v8 exhaust note for sure.
The ‘02 will now get my full attention to make sure all the stupid things that I deal with, are fixed for her...... starting with my sinking brake pedal (master cylinder is already on the way). I also need to get the parking brake back in order, as most of the components were rusted so I just disconnected it and threw out the crappy springs.
I’ll give the headlights the restoration they need so she can see at night, and maybe I’ll finally put in the tailgate assist shock I’ve always wanted to do, but never did. I’ll replace the broken/ missing center cap on the left rear wheel, and maybe I’ll address the failing clear coat on the A.R.E. tonneau cover. ....... and yeah, we still need to fix the leaking rear glass.
In my head, she’ll drive it for a year or so, and by then the Fox will be somewhat where I want it (maybe), and I will start on this as my next resto project. I bought this truck new 19 years ago......and I won’t be letting go of it that easy!
Here it is:
B6C1C108-3980-4AB4-94BC-C7D57C4F3935.jpeg
2.7 Egoboosts leak oil like a sumbitch thanks to their plastic oil pan, be prepared for that.

At least it's not a damned 3.5 Ecoboom. :leghump: those things.
 
MustangIIMatt said:
2.7 Egoboosts leak oil like a sumbitch thanks to their plastic oil pan, be prepared for that.

At least it's not a damned 3.5 Ecoboom. :leghump: those things.
I’ve researched that, and they seemed to have fixed the oil pan, as well as the carbon build up after the ‘17 models.
 
Haven’t tackled the rear window yet, but did some headlight resto today. The 3M kit works very nice...... but make sure you have all your batteries full for your drill!
Pass. side before:
1818968F-4D53-4AA1-8B59-569F9571DB66.jpeg
Driver side after:
6C5258D4-D179-455E-9C2F-85E33F1D9A48.jpeg
 
I’ve also been dealing with a “sinking” brake pedal in this thing. And before I hand it over to my daughter, it needs to get fixed.
I need to test it, but it seems it’s probably the $800 ABS modulator that is failing. There are no leaks, and the master cylinder is only a year old. We’ll see!
 
Stop at a QUALITY local auto glass shop and ask/buy what they are using... I recommend NOT going to Safelite...
 
Was working on that ABS control module today.
two lines just wouldn’t budge, so I had to cut them. Ordered a whole new set of lines for the truck. I figure it can’t hurt to replace everything while I’m here.

Gave the new/ old bracket a quick clean and shot of paint.
79B968C0-480E-4274-A863-65A46AE3B452.jpeg

I still have to clean up and paint the old bolts. Also need some new captive nuts that help hold the bracket. One broke causing the bolt to spin and spin. So I managed to get my welder up there on the backside to tack the broken piece in place and bolt came right out! That made a relatively crappy day turn out not so bad. Now I wait for my new lines.
And here’s my used ABS module that I’m praying works!
image.jpg
 
General karthief said:
Do you need to tell the computer to recognize the ABS module ?
I so, do you use Forscan?
Somebody mentioned that to me but nothing I have read has mentioned it having to relearn the new module. But while I wait for the new lines, I will continue to research.
There's just one harness plugged into it, so I’m hoping it’s just a plug and play.
 
I think you will have to use a scanner/code reader to clear the ABS codes(if present) I had a couple malfunctions, did the needed repairs-tried the battery disconnect etc . And had the abs light on for another month or so before I finally bought a code reader that would do abs
 
RaggedGT said:
I think you will have to use a scanner/code reader to clear the ABS codes(if present) I had a couple malfunctions, did the needed repairs-tried the battery disconnect etc . And had the abs light on for another month or so before I finally bought a code reader that would do abs
It wasn’t throwing codes yet, but according to the test on those two ports, the module was bad...... probably just the pump side.
I do have a decent scanner/ code reader, so just in case, I’ll take a look at what it’s capable of with regards to ABS.
 
