Re-use Ford's Lock Bolt for Differential Cross-Pin?

Eulers

Eulers

Member
Oct 12, 2010
54
1
9
Hello Diff Experts. Is it significantly risky to re-use the original Lock Bolt for the Differential's Cross-Pin? With LocTite I would add upon reinstallation?

I used a 6-point 5/16" wrench to remove the Lock Bolt. It is the original Ford Lock Bolt and it only has been removed this once. Removal took some firm pressure at first but unscrewed with no fuss. The drive faces of the head of the bolt are still sharp & in good condition. The rear end has over 150,000 miles on it.

My only other alternative in my local area is a Dorman 81048. However, I am not so convinced of Dorman's quality. I fear a new Dorman would break/shear upon future removal before the re-used 1987 Ford Lock Bolt would.

Are there flex fatigue cycle concerns from the Cross Pin that would have me discard the Ford original Lock BOlt?
THanks

Application: '87. All stock. All original. 8.8 rear. TractionLok. Street duty only. Lock Bolt brand is Ford. Lock Bolt vintage is 1987.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LiquidStangs
Brakes 1979-1986 Fox Parking Brake Adjustment
Replies
1
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
LX Dave
LX Dave
CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
R
Fox Closed PCV System, Dual Valve Catch Can
Replies
2
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
RTW0223
R
D
Electrical 93 5.0 LX Code 18 SPOUT in Issues
Replies
8
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
DOHCobra
D
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
10K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
Top Bottom