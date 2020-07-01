reading plugs S/C

Getting ready for smog, checked plugs, 6 outta 8 looked fine, but had two that looked like this: theories? looks rich, but others look perfect. possible intake sealing issue? Tuned with WBO that should be dialed in.

Car has been idling rough lately, but gaskets all look good, compression looks good. These are 1 step colder plugs, gap .035 , for 10psi. idle vac is -15 (custom cam).
1593637159877.png
 

