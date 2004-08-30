Real diff between A9L and A9P???

I cannot speak about what each type of computer does internally. Ford kept the code secret for many years. I have always heard that the A9L's are desirable. I can speak about what the differences between AOD's and AODE's.



I have owned both an 89 GT with AOD, A 95 GT with factory AODE and a 94 GT that came with a T-5, that I converted to AODE. Also owned a 79 with SROD, a 84 and 86 with T-5's.



The AOD transmission used in the 86-93 mustangs is not electronically controlled in any way. The gear shifting is determined by the governor in the transmission (hydraulic-mechanical). This transmission had a direct drive in 3rd gear and 4th (overdrive) that bypassed the torque convertor (This is the shaft that will shear in really high horsepower racing). I just walked out to the garage and looked at my AOD that I just pulled from my wrecked 89. (I am in the process of moving all the 89 V-8 parts to a 92 4 banger body). The only direct electrical connection to the transmission is the reverse back-up light switch. The AOD has an external speed sensor that is mounted on the tailshaft. Nothing else electical at all. There were no AODE transmissions installed in mustangs prior to 1994.



The 94-95 302 mustangs used the AODE transmission which was derived from the AOD but is completely electronically controlled by the Engine Computer. I did a T-5 to AODE conversion on a 94 GT and had to swap from the Manual transmission computer to the Auto Transmission Computer (along with a few other parts). The AODE's shifting is contolled by the computer via two solenoid valves in the tranmission. The lock up is controlled electonically by the computer also. The TV line pressure is controlled by the computer also and the computer monitors fluid temp and changes the pressure based on fluid temp. It still has the same external speed sensor as the AOD transmission. for the cruise control. The AODE electrical functions are superior to the AOD but are not practical to adapt to the 93 and earlier mustangs. I believe someone makes an external controller for use with the AODE in Non-factory applications.



One of the nice things the AODE can do is: My 94 GT with AODE trans will unlock the torque convertor under mild acceleration on the highway without downshifting to 3rd.



I have the factory manuals for the 89 Mustang and the 94 Mustang. This post is based on information from the manuals.