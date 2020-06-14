Really bad pitting on cams, wear on chain.

P

PDHSB

New Member
Jun 11, 2020
2
0
1
20
VA
Hello all, I had some issues with my timing chain tensioner making a lot of noise, and while investigating, I noticed that I had terrible wear on my cam lobes. I was in here about 2 weeks ago to change valve cover gaskets before the chain started making this terrible noise and the wear marks had shown. I'm planning on getting new cams anyways, but don't want this to happen to them. Could the tensioner have caused all this? Maybe bit of metal from the chain did this? Bad oil pump? I'm not sure where to go, don't want to invest in cams just for this to happen to them.

20200614_102358.jpg
20200614_102404.jpg
20200614_102410.jpg
20200614_102419.jpg


The wear is exclusively on the passenger's side valve cover. Is the tensioner going bad the cause of the pitting? Or is it only a symptom of something else? Thanks.
 

