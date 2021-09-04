Really? Basic question about my rear end....

Ha! That title might get wrong kind of attention! Anyway, I've been away from any forums for a while due to serious health issues so sorry but it was unavoidable!



I would like to ask you all' a question, it is a basic question about a 2000 mustang I bought for a parts car. This one is also a 6 cylinder automatic trans with a differential that is 'open', ie not a posi or limited slip. I had been driving a bit and noticed it had some what is sometimes called 'spring wrap'. It also was making what vaguely sounded like a brake grinding but not quite, in fact I had never heard anything like the noise it was making. Stumped I called the 'mobile mechanic' because not onnly was the noise etc completely new to me, I am in a wheel chair as well. Well, the first thing ethe mech did was jacked the car up leaving one back tire on the ground. He said 'here is your problem' and spun the tire/wheel on the lifted side, 'see that'?' Of course I answered saying one wheel supposed to spin cause it's an open diff! No, he replied the yoke isn't spinning, the diff is trashed.



But, I drove it to where it was parked, there was no slipping etc. just the noise and the spring wrap thing. Also he wanted a premium price for labor to replace the diff assembly with a used piece. So do you guys think he was on the up and up? He has been honest on the last two little jobs he done for mebut I cant afford to make a mistake. Thanks for hearing my crying!