Really Confused Here...

So the previous owner installed a kills witch by wiring the positive and negative wires through the inner car to a switch and then to the trunk and cut the metal of the bottom of the trunk under the spare tire out and wired it to the four wires there. They started a fire in the car once but when I got it it was okay it seemed. Now when I activate the switch it makes a "yur yur yur" type mechanical electric sound like the trunk is trying to open but that's not it I dont think because its faint and coming from under the trunk. Does anyone have a video or advice on whats happened here and what to do to fix it?