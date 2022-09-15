Really Negative camber Shelby Drop on 70 mustang

I think I got my ride height the way I want but after the shelby drop Im experiencing very negative camber. I have a 302 and did the shelby drop with a template, replaced the springs with 1" lower springs and new kyb shocks. I am currently reading around -1 degrees of negative camber on the driver side and around -2 degrees of negative camber on the passenger side. The problem is on the passenger side with the -2 degree of camber, the bolt is all the way over towards the center of the car, which is as positive as the bolt will go so -2 degrees, currently is as good as it will get. The driver side however, the bolt is in the middle of the slot and can go more negative or positive. The passenger side camber bolt will only have negative camber regardless of where it is.Just want to hear your thoughts about where Im possibly screwing up. I have yet to drive the car a little so maybe just bumping the suspension can help things settle. The caster is as screwed in as it can be to help the camber. Im looking for at least -1 degree of camber and will call it a win at that point. Thanks!