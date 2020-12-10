Rear Axle Bearing 99-04 GT Rear End

So, I am putting another 99-04 GT rear under a V6 and am going to be looking into what it may need before install.

I have thought about replacing the bearings on the axles on my 95 (also has a 99-04 GT rear under it) with the National Bearing #RP-5707.

1018385086.jpg


Has Anyone already done this. The mechanic who works at my shop has said that he does this will every solid rear axle he owns when he is rebuilding the rear end.


20201129_144607_hdr-jpg.jpg

20201129_171013_hdr-jpg.jpg
 
