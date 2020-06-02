So, wrapping up a rear disk conversion on my 89LX, and had an issue that’s concerning me on the rear axle:



When the caliper mounting plate is installed on the axle housing, the axle is very difficult to slide in. I’ll define very difficult as: to install, both palms on the hub with fingers on the backing plate and I have to firmly squeeze. To remove, I have to put a foot on the LCA for leverage to pull out. When the axle is seated/installed, it spins just fine with not binding (can spin the axle with one hand.



Here’s the rub: if I remove the caliper mounting plate, the axle slides in easy-peasy with finger tips. The caliper mounting bracket is a brand new Ford piece, and the axle shout was cleaned (first a screw driver to remove flakes, then a wire brush/scotch pad and brake cleaner).



Could the mounting plate really be deforming the axle housing that much? Has anyone ever had this issue?