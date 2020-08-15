Rear axles stability

Good morning all,
Just wondering if anybody has any knowledge or if it is possible to maintain the axles from moving up and down at the splines side (Inside the differential) it is annoying the bumping noise of the axles playing around.

Or if that noise is an indication of excessive play on the side gears.
I have a Detroit trutrack differential with 3:55 gears and 31 splines moser axles.

Ana ideas if bearings can be adapted to the rear axle inner tubes close to the differential to maintain the axles trueness.

Axial play (In and out) is not the issue and no other noises coming from the rear end.

Please feel free to comment, thanks a bunch
 

