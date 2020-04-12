So I’m in the process of 5 lug swapping my 86 coupe
I’ve installed the axles and I’m positive I put the c clips and pin back on
But my axles can still be pushed in and out
Is that normal to have that play I really never paid attention to it before
I’m kinda new at messing with rear ends
Don’t judge
