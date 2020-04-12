Suspension Rear axles

J

jaycee86

Member
Sep 19, 2019
oakland
So I’m in the process of 5 lug swapping my 86 coupe
I’ve installed the axles and I’m positive I put the c clips and pin back on
But my axles can still be pushed in and out
Is that normal to have that play I really never paid attention to it before
I’m kinda new at messing with rear ends
Don’t judge
 

90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
Yes....they will move in and out a bit and is normal. It should only be a small amount. When you pulled them the wear on the pin and c clip should have been obvious if there was a problem. Normal spec is about .030in. Can be checked easily with a dial gauge with a magnetic base. I got mine from Harbor Freight.
 
