The first post shows the offset from the back of the caliper bracket and axle bracket. It worked out to be two (2) standard 1/2" washers.In second pic you can see the washers and the notch needed to clear the bottom of the caliper. Not much work, I just used the angle grinder and flap disc again to remove an 1/8-3/16" (I didn't measure and it is not critical, just needs to clear).All bolted up, the front of the caliper bracket is close to rotor.The third pic shows 0.031" of feeler gauge that is tight, but does move.So this is what I have completed. This will be going on my Mustang in the next month or so before I get it out of winter hiding.Other things still needed...Brake hose: The caliper uses the same thread pattern for the brake line and will re-use the line currently on my car.Parking Brake Cables: This one was the challenge with the build. The caliper end of the cable is different than the Fox and SN cables (I currently have '95 cables).Pic of cable from Taurus. I am looking at a cable from either a Ford Flex or Ford Edge as they have the same caliper end and a barrel end that will work with my current Parking Brake Handle and are close enough in length when compared to the SN cable.More to come when the project moves to install on the car.