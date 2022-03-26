Fox Rear Big Brakes with OEM parts

So last summer I did a 5 lug conversion on my Fox and used Cadillac XTS Brembo calipers and Shelby 14" rotors up front. I used S197 rear rotors (11.81") at the time knowing I would get something bigger later.

1648334144319.jpeg


What am I going to install...

I found the Taurus Police Interceptor has 13.6" rear rotors (13.86" front). Since I have the 18" wheels already I figured why not. It turns out it is easier than I had expected.

20220326_150707.jpg
For reference, the rotor on the left is a 13.23" Mustang front rotor, the rotor on the right is a spare 12.99" front rotor I have for my '04 F150. In the middle is what I will be using.

Initial mock up to see what we are in for...

20220319_142032.jpg 20220319_142105.jpg

This is the Police Caliper and as is, it is close, just a little clearancing on the axle bracket.

20220319_142211.jpg 20220319_142621.jpg
Essentially I bolted a 1/2" washer and traced the outline. Then with an angle grinder and flap wheel ground/sanded back the material until I got to my scribe mark.

20220319_142627.jpg 20220319_142832.jpg 20220319_142959.jpg
The other bolt tab needed the same. I used the same template.

This got the caliper just nice down on the rotor.

More in post #2
 

I came up with a bracket to connect the axle bracket to the caliper.

20220319_203237.jpg 20220319_203849.jpg

Spacing side to side and caliper to rotor looks good.

20220326_165937.jpg 20220326_170210.jpg 20220326_165947.jpg
Front, rear and top side looking down at rotor and pads.

To making the second adapter bracket...

I made the brackets out of some 3/8" x 2" flat bar I had. The steel was marked for the 2.5" and 5" mark. Spacing between the two horizontal lines is 32mm. Then the hole centers were marked at 90mm c-t-c for the 1/2" diameter caliper holes and 97mm c-t-c for the axle bracket holes, drilled and tapped for M12x1.75 bolts.

20220326_154545.jpg 20220326_155055.jpg 20220326_155244.jpg 20220326_155143.jpg 20220326_155206.jpg

More in post #3
 
The first post shows the offset from the back of the caliper bracket and axle bracket. It worked out to be two (2) standard 1/2" washers.

20220326_165900.jpg 20220326_165905.jpg

In second pic you can see the washers and the notch needed to clear the bottom of the caliper. Not much work, I just used the angle grinder and flap disc again to remove an 1/8-3/16" (I didn't measure and it is not critical, just needs to clear).

All bolted up, the front of the caliper bracket is close to rotor.

20220326_170019.jpg 20220326_172251.jpg 20220326_172548.jpg

The third pic shows 0.031" of feeler gauge that is tight, but does move.

So this is what I have completed. This will be going on my Mustang in the next month or so before I get it out of winter hiding.

Other things still needed...

Brake hose: The caliper uses the same thread pattern for the brake line and will re-use the line currently on my car.

Parking Brake Cables: This one was the challenge with the build. The caliper end of the cable is different than the Fox and SN cables (I currently have '95 cables).
1648337276736.png


Pic of cable from Taurus. I am looking at a cable from either a Ford Flex or Ford Edge as they have the same caliper end and a barrel end that will work with my current Parking Brake Handle and are close enough in length when compared to the SN cable.

More to come when the project moves to install on the car.
 
