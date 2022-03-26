KRUISR
So last summer I did a 5 lug conversion on my Fox and used Cadillac XTS Brembo calipers and Shelby 14" rotors up front. I used S197 rear rotors (11.81") at the time knowing I would get something bigger later.
What am I going to install...
I found the Taurus Police Interceptor has 13.6" rear rotors (13.86" front). Since I have the 18" wheels already I figured why not. It turns out it is easier than I had expected.
For reference, the rotor on the left is a 13.23" Mustang front rotor, the rotor on the right is a spare 12.99" front rotor I have for my '04 F150. In the middle is what I will be using.
Initial mock up to see what we are in for...
This is the Police Caliper and as is, it is close, just a little clearancing on the axle bracket.
Essentially I bolted a 1/2" washer and traced the outline. Then with an angle grinder and flap wheel ground/sanded back the material until I got to my scribe mark.
The other bolt tab needed the same. I used the same template.
This got the caliper just nice down on the rotor.
More in post #2
