- Dec 30, 2018
- 77
- 10
- 18
- 32
2000 gt so I know i needed to do the rear brakes and most things on this car have been in poor condition so im fixing piece by piece. So i got pads, rotors, and calipers. Got the passager side done but start the bleed process go back to check and there's a leak so I clean up and wait. Unless im missing something I swear the leak is coming from the parking brake cable itself???? But I thought they were dry cables.
If you look close you can see yellow starting to form at the bottom of the cable
