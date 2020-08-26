Brakes Rear brake slow drip

Northwest_stang

2000 gt so I know i needed to do the rear brakes and most things on this car have been in poor condition so im fixing piece by piece. So i got pads, rotors, and calipers. Got the passager side done but start the bleed process go back to check and there's a leak so I clean up and wait. Unless im missing something I swear the leak is coming from the parking brake cable itself???? But I thought they were dry cables.

If you look close you can see yellow starting to form at the bottom of the cable
20200826_200224.jpg
 

