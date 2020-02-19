Rear Brakes 2001 GT Anti Rattle Clip Question

For those that have replaced stock rear brakes on SN95 and new edges, how tight should the anti rattle clips be when reinstalling? The set I’m replacing did not have the anti rattle clips on the pads, they were just sitting in the bracket without them. I cleaned the bracket, applied caliper grease, and attempting installed the new pads with the anti rattle clips. They fit very tight, to the point they won’t move at all with the anti rattle clips. I don’t think that is correct. Any thoughts are appreciated.
 

