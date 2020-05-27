Fox Rear Brakes - where in the holly heck do these go?

Can someone tell me where these (2) C-washers go on the rear brakes? I've watched the video on LMR, which doesn't show these at all, I have the 1990 Ford mustang shop Manuel on CD, which doesn't show them (really I'm disappointed in there rear brake info, they only really show a picture with it all together not a exploded view), and i looked in my Haynes (which doesn't really show much detail either...) After 7 years I'm finally putting the rear brakes back together, have all new replacement everything...

I've circled them in the attached picture.
 

It's been a while since I've had one apart, but it seems those go behind the wheel cylinder...? I remember seeing something like that in that location when I tore the brakes apart forever ago but they didn't come out.
 
hmmm that's really not making sense either... there are only (2) in the kit... that pic shows 2 on that one side alone... and it's showing other stuff that is not part of these rear brakes... so doesn't look like that for a Fox at all. but thanks anyway..
 
The big lever that your parking brake cable hooks to has a pin that goes into a hole in the brake shoe, that horseshoe clip and sometimes a washer is used to hold it onto the shoe, you pinch it closed around the pin.
 
I dont remember messing with that piece when I did my brakes, but I found this pic. You can see the clip in question just to the right of the wheel cylinder.

1590589622960.png


This is the rear drum on a 67 fastback. Should be the same for the most part. Drum brakes haven't changed much over the years.
 
hmmm, ok, that's kind of what I figured it was for the parking brake part... but on the LMR video... they just show it hooking in. and not putting any c-washer...
which is odd... it's been a few years since I ripped this all apart... I have to go find where I put those parking brake brackets, I know I blasted them and painted them up... I was just trying to get my game plan and everything ready so when I go out I can slap this stuff on... I'm kind of wondering if it's even used on my year fox, maybe it's just in the kit for early years... but at least I know what to look for... I'll go dig those brackets out and see if there needed or not.. thanks.

Even the shop manual doesn't even show it... and this is like the only picture they really show of the rear drum... was disappointed in that...

1590590290908.png
 
