I am about to finish up the front brakes for the powder coating job. They were super simple to tear down when comparing to the rear calipers. Since the fronts are Brembo I went with a Ford Taurus rear calipers to maintain the 70/30 split.

One thing to note is, I am not willing to tear down the rear calipers as it seems pretty involved and I don't want to mess them up. Is it safe to powder coat the calipers without tearing them apart? If not then I will most likely paint them with that crappy caliper paint.

What are your thoughts?

Before / After powder coat job:

