Brakes Rear center banjo bolt torque?

F

fox racer v2

Active Member
Jun 2, 2019
104
59
38
33
Brooklyn
Does anyone have the torque spec on the center rear banjo bolt for the J&M stainless lines?

I torqued mine down by hand, but after about ~500 miles it has a very slow leak. It shows up only if I hit the brakes with engine on, not off (need power assist I suppose). The leak does not show up immediately after use, but overnight there’s a bit of a puddle (after absorbing into cardboard, smaller than a coffee cup). Brakes don’t feel super soft soft or pedal to floor like a catastrophic failure but naturally concerned.

I torque to 20ft/lbs and notice it still occurs but less so (not quite half as much, but about half as much). The obvious answer is tighten it more, but I’d like a spec so I don’t snap the thing.
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
foxbodybill89

foxbodybill89

Member
Jan 19, 2020
79
22
18
32
Sioux Falls, SD
Little piece of dirt in there? Get a new crush washer, take it back off and make sure the sealing surface is clean with no burrs or pits. I have the same lines and tightened it down until it started to compress the copper washer. Should seal no problem without overtightening. I got a new banjo bolt off ebay for mine.
 
F

fox racer v2

Active Member
Jun 2, 2019
104
59
38
33
Brooklyn
foxbodybill89 said:
Little piece of dirt in there? Get a new crush washer, take it back off and make sure the sealing surface is clean with no burrs or pits. I have the same lines and tightened it down until it started to compress the copper washer. Should seal no problem without overtightening. I got a new banjo bolt off ebay for mine.
Click to expand...
Thinking that’s my only option - LMR felt the same. Was hoping the spec was in the mid 20s and could be as simple as too loose. Worst case my “calibrated elbow” was out of spec.
All other banjos (front and rear) tightened to spec no problem. The rear center was the only one done by hand.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,185
12,097
224
Massachusetts
I concur with that. New set of crush washers, inspect for any debris.

I tighten by hand and go As right as I can with my 6” rachet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
The definitive SN95 GT to Cobra brake upgrade. Part numbers and pictures.
Replies
3
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
dr.zed
D
CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
3ohh2
1966 Mustang Front Wheel Bearing wobble
Replies
6
Views
3K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
WORTH
WORTH
J
For Sale '95 Cobra GR40 Griggs w/410ci forged stroker
Replies
13
Views
4K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Habu135
Habu135
jrichker
Timing Cover/harmonic Balancer Removal And Replacement
Replies
0
Views
9K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Top Bottom