Does anyone have the torque spec on the center rear banjo bolt for the J&M stainless lines?



I torqued mine down by hand, but after about ~500 miles it has a very slow leak. It shows up only if I hit the brakes with engine on, not off (need power assist I suppose). The leak does not show up immediately after use, but overnight there’s a bit of a puddle (after absorbing into cardboard, smaller than a coffee cup). Brakes don’t feel super soft soft or pedal to floor like a catastrophic failure but naturally concerned.



I torque to 20ft/lbs and notice it still occurs but less so (not quite half as much, but about half as much). The obvious answer is tighten it more, but I’d like a spec so I don’t snap the thing.