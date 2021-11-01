Rear Cobra Caliper Brake Cable install (5 LUG UPGRADE)

B

Blueinfan

Member
Mar 18, 2021
98
9
18
20
Temecula
Hi there,

First, want to thank you all for your help on my 5 lug upgrade.

Have another question for you All. I ditched the SN95 calipers and just got the Cobra Calipers for the front and back. So now my only problem is running the rear caliper cable. There is a bottom plate that blocks my view to where the cable properly is secured there. Who do you run it through without cutting out the rivets that are there? Is there an easier way without cutting it?

In addition, the bolts that go from the rear sway bar through the BMR rear control arms, what size are they and can I use any bolt, or get them from Oreallys?

As you can see she's coming together, and THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR HELP!
 

Attachments

  • IMG_9316[1].JPG
    IMG_9316[1].JPG
    368 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9317[1].JPG
    IMG_9317[1].JPG
    368 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9257[1].JPG
    IMG_9257[1].JPG
    572.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_E9268[1].JPG
    IMG_E9268[1].JPG
    382.5 KB · Views: 0

