Rear coil springs

I have a slight sag in my rear
Feb 20, 2021
Guys, I have a slight sag in my rear. Car rear that is. Lol
I decided to purchase stock replacement rear coil springs to see if this helps. They arrived today and I noticed they say direct replacement for my 1991 LX 5.0 but then it says “accept variable rate”.
I had no idea what that meant so I dug deeper and of course my car has variable rate rear springs as indicated on my window sticker when the car was new. See pics below of the springs I purchased. I should have looked into this before I bought them but I didn’t know there were different kinds. Anyway, it’s a hassle to return them if thats even possible so does anyone know if it would be ok to install these or if they won’t fit at all? If they do fit, what would be the downside to them being the wrong kind or at the end of the day does it not matter? If it’s that serious i will just buy the correct ones (variable) and see about returning these which I believe are considered “constant”.
any info is appreciated and feel free to break my shoes for not knowing there were different kinds. Lol Once I typed in my make/model/year and it said it fits the car i went ahead and ordered without looking any further.
Thanks in advance
 

Constant rate springs will work. You likely will not tell the difference. The theory of variable rate springs is two different spring rates in one spring. It gives desired load carrying rate and a softer rate to soak up slight bumps in the road. Technically smoother overall.
 
Top Bottom