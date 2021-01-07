Rear control arms

Feb 14, 2016
New memeber looking for some advise and info. Looking to upgrade rear control arms or bushings. 1990 gt. Its a daily driver. A few mods done. Upper and lower intake. 70mm throttle body. CAI. Headers to full exhaust. 373 gears. Tires are 245/45/17. Rear lower oval bushings are worn out. Cant find stock replacements. Don't think I need to go tubular arms but would like some kind of upgrade. Quick search I found polyurethane bushings kits for stock arms. Waste of time? Whats my best value? Looking to replace rear springs also. Sagging a little in the rear. Should I go with variable rate or constant rate springs? Any suggestions would be great thanks
 

