Either SN95 GT/V6 or Cobra is your main options. Given that you have the stock 10.8" brakes up front, I would recommend the 94-04 GT/V6 setup. You will need to change the master cylinder however.



94-04 Rotors

94-04 calipers

94-04 pads

94-04 GT/V6 caliper brackets and anti-moans

94-98 axle shafts

parking brake cables for specific year you have



If you want to keep the stock fox width out back, you'll need the offset caliper brackets from north cobras or LMR and the fox length 5-lug axles with SN95 flanges sold at LMR



1993 Cobra master cylinder

3-2 conversion

plug to gut the prop valve

adjustable pv.



Expect to spend $300-1000 depending on where you source parts from and ratio of new to used parts as well as what axles you go with.