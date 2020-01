2000 V-6 Automatic convertible want to change gear ratio. Has 3:27 with a 7.5 ( I think its a 7.5 have to take a look) running 17 inch tires. Wanted to go with Yucon 3:73 but a mechanic recommended 4:11 any opinions. Not a daily driver just for fun and shows. Not sure what it will do to my MPG, but should give me more speed out of the gate.

Thanks