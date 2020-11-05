Rear end noise

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
94
4
8
Fort Worth, TX
All of a sudden when driving over 35 a whinny howling noise started coming from the rear end of my 71 Mach 1.
When slow down uncer 35 to stop noise stops. Then when taking off once over 35 it starts up again.
I understand hard to determine without actually bearing but just looking for thoughts and possibilities,
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Drivetrain Rear Differential Noise
Replies
6
Views
801
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
5
Rear end gear noise
Replies
3
Views
468
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Dom88LX
D
F
Won’t start outside of neutral unless given gas
Replies
5
Views
302
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Foxbody2469
F
DudeStang
Shifter bracket nuts fell off while driving
Replies
2
Views
252
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
DudeStang
DudeStang
R
Engine BAP Sensor stop working out of the blue?
Replies
0
Views
133
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rel3rd
R
Top Bottom