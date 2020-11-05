Rear end noise

JJHstang
All of a sudden when driving over 35 a whinny howling noise started coming from the rear end of my 71 Mach 1.
When slow down uncer 35 to stop noise stops. Then when taking off once over 35 it starts up again.
I understand hard to determine without actually bearing but just looking for thoughts and possibilities,
