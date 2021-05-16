Rear end noise

I don’t see another post similar to mine, but my 98 gt started making this noise on the rear end. Comes and goes, I would be driving the car then randomly hear like a spinning bearing noise. Noise started little bit after dropping it with some H&R lowering springs. I changed the rear upper control arms with some LMR ones, also did the rear lowers, but the noise still continues. Could it be the rear quad shocks? Or maybe I need to re tighten the rear shocks since I dropped it? Any help would be appreciated thanks.