So recently I finally got my car to a point I’m happy with and of course as soon as I take it out to celebrate, when coming out of a drive through and am creeping really slowly I hear a popping sound coming from the rear end. Also when I started to reverse it got worse and almost felt like it was binding. As far as gears in the car I believe they’re 3.73s as the car is at around 2600 rpms at 70 mph in 5th. Gears were already in the car when bought.



Anyone have any idea what this could be? I don’t think it’s the tires or anything as they’re just pony wheels with some tiny 225s. Any help is appreciated