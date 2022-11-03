Hi



recently bought 89 GT



Found a rear end repair Reciept with some details



it came into the shop locked up



mechanic replaced gears with 373

Shimmed up everything and kicked it out the door,

It’s still the 8.8



anyway I have been driving the car, no real issues except that I noticed only 1 rear wheel spin.

Drivers side mostly unless on gravel



anyway I jacked up the rear, spun each wheel expecting to see the other go opposite

But no, I the other tries to go same direction but won’t, fast spin or slow..



can someone tell me from this, do you believe the diff is a locker, limited slip or standard diff



seems like there may be clutches in there just worn maybe??

Thanks



Andy