Drivetrain Rear end Question

Aoneill5.0

Sep 30, 2022
EASTERN CANADA
Hi

recently bought 89 GT

Found a rear end repair Reciept with some details

it came into the shop locked up

mechanic replaced gears with 373
Shimmed up everything and kicked it out the door,
It’s still the 8.8

anyway I have been driving the car, no real issues except that I noticed only 1 rear wheel spin.
Drivers side mostly unless on gravel

anyway I jacked up the rear, spun each wheel expecting to see the other go opposite
But no, I the other tries to go same direction but won’t, fast spin or slow..

can someone tell me from this, do you believe the diff is a locker, limited slip or standard diff

seems like there may be clutches in there just worn maybe??
Thanks

Andy
 
