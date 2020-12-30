Drivetrain Rear End Spider Gears

I’m getting close to putting my rear end back together. You’ll see from the pictures, one of the washers has a nice groove in it. I had some clutch pack tabs and a few small gear pieces floating around in there, so I guess that’s how it happened.
I can’t seem to find these washers without buying a whole set of spider gears. The rest of the spider set up looks fine. Will it hurt to run this washer, or do I buy a new set of spider gears?
7E97951E-47AF-4B03-8FD5-0CBD29887DAD.jpeg

E76F2D0A-D7A2-43BB-915B-FDC45EF7A104.jpeg
 

