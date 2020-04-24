Rear end

A

Alex72stang

New Member
Apr 23, 2020
5
0
1
42
California
I recently bought a 72 Mustang. The owner said the differential was possibly overfilled. I just pulled out the filler plug and about 3/4 quart of oil came out. He said he filled it through the axle thinking there was a leak in it. He got the car as a trade and sold it within a month of getting it. I’m wondering if I can just plug it back up and be done with it. It has been leaking out of the drum brakes so probably need to clean the brakes out?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Progress Thread ANYONE INSTALLED A 1997 COBRA REAR END ASSEMBLY IN 65 COUPE? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
My92cashtrap Fox Can we talk rear ends? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
B Drivetrain Foxbody Rear End Maxed Out Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 38
C For Sale Moser 8.8 Rearend Drivetrain Parts 0
C For Sale Moser 8.8 Complete Rear End Drivetrain Parts 0
Similar threads
Progress Thread ANYONE INSTALLED A 1997 COBRA REAR END ASSEMBLY IN 65 COUPE?
Fox Can we talk rear ends?
Drivetrain Foxbody Rear End Maxed Out
For Sale Moser 8.8 Rearend
For Sale Moser 8.8 Complete Rear End
Top Bottom